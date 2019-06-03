‘She Knocks The Country, She Knocks The President’: Veterans Criticize Ocasio-Cortez Over Community

Two U.S. military veterans criticized Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying the way she spoke at a closed-door Bronx community meeting Wednesday night was “BS.”

Silvio Mazzella, 74, a Vietnam War veteran and treasurer of Community Board 11, said he walked out of the conference, along with former chairman of the board and Army veteran Anthony Vitaliano, 78, and another individual, reported the New York Post.

“She knocks the country, she knocks the president. And that’s not what America is about,” Mazzella said.

“I just couldn’t hear her BS anymore. I just got up, got my umbrella in my hand and walked right out,” former chairman of the board and Army veteran, Anthony Vitaliano, 78, said.

Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman Corbin Trent denied there was a walk-out during the conference.

“The only person that left the meeting while it was underway was someone who had to go pick up their children,” he said.

