'She Pulled Me Close!': Joe Biden Jokes About Gropey Behavior At Town Hall

Image Credits: @thehill/Twitter.

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden joked about his groping behavior during a town hall on Tuesday after a woman whispered something in his ear.

A woman pulled in Biden to say something in his ear after he had fetched a chair for her when he saw her sitting on the floor during his political event in Berlin, New Hampshire.

“We have a little secret going on here,” he said to the applauding crowd. “I want the press to know — she pulled me close!”

Rather than take responsibility for awkward touching since running for president, Biden has instead joked or downplayed his behaviors.

In April, the former vice president joked about his unwanted touching at a Washington D.C. conference after hugging a female colleague.

“I just want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie,” he said, referring to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers President Lonnie Stephenson. “I don’t know, man. Anyway.”

Biden released a non-apology apology video earlier this year addressing his groping of women and children after images and video of his past touching emerged on social media.


