Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, on Wednesday congratulated “Doug Moore” for winning Alabama’s special election, in a race that featured Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

“Sweet home Alabama. Thank you Alabamians and Doug Moore. Good has prevailed and our country is on the way to a new day #ikneel,” Jackson Lee mistakenly tweeted Tuesday morning.

Jones won the seat for Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a close election that was called late Tuesday.