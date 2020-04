Trusted science and the latest data on the Wuhan coronavirus spell out a very bad health dilemma with the global lockdown.

Watch the full length presentation with Dr. Dan Erickson of Bakersfield, California breaking down the science of coronavirus spread, and explaining the implications of prolonged isolation in society:

Mirror:



Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!