Shep Smith Cuts Off French Official For Alluding To Islamic Arson Of Notre Dame Cathedral

Fox News host Shepard Smith abruptly cut off a French government official describing the burning of the Notre Dame cathedral after he suggested that the blaze may not have been accidental.

“I would tell you something, even if nobody died, it’s like a 9/11, the French 9/11,” French official Philippe Karsenty said of the historic cathedral’s burning on Monday.

“And it’s a big shock. I mean, this church was there for more than 850 years, even the Nazis didn’t dare to destroy it.”

Karsenty then explained the routine Islamic attacks against churches throughout France, and alluded that the media is spreading the “politically correct” narrative that the cathedral’s burning is accidental before being suddenly cut off by Smith.

“And you need to know that for the past year we’ve had churches desecrated each and every week in France. All over France. Of course you will hear the stories about the political correctness which will tell you that it’s probably an accident — ”

“Sir? Sir. Sir. We’re not going to speculate here of the cause of something which we don’t know,” Smith said.

“I’m just telling you something, we need to be ready — ” Karsenty began.

“No sir. We’re not doing that here. Not now, not on my watch,” Smith snapped.

Coincidentally, Fox host Neil Cavuto reportedly also abruptly cut off the Catholic League president Bill Donahue for insinuating the fire was intentionally caused.

Fox News let the Catholic League President on. Holy Week ? Other church’s in France burnt recently ? Cavuto shut this guy down also pic.twitter.com/oQUKPO8r8r — David from Maryland (@DavidfromMD) April 15, 2019

The notion that the Notre Dame blaze could have been started by arsonists was first reported by local cathedral workers.

“A Jesuit friend in Paris who works in #NotreDame told me cathedral staff said the fire was intentionally set,” reported Time columnist Christopher J. Hale.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility to deduce arson as the cause of the fire.

As we reported, anti-Christian attacks in France have been on the rise following the European Union’s decision to flood the continent with millions of migrants in 2015.

A brief summary of who is responding to the tragic Notre Dame fire with 'smiley faces' on Facebook. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/OBANPl9Wpv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 15, 2019

