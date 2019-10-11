Shep Smith Quits Fox News

Image Credits: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images.

Longtime Fox News host Shepard Smith announced Friday he is leaving Fox News after 23 years with the network.

In an announcement that came as a shock to many, even other anchors at the network, Smith claimed he’d asked the company for the opportunity to resign.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalist will thrive,” Smith said.

“So recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News, after requesting that I stay, they obliged,” he added. “Under our agreement I won’t be reporting elsewhere, at least in the near future, but I will be able to see more of Geo and Lucia, and our friends and family, and then we will see what comes along.”

“This is my last newscast here. Thank you for watching today and over the decades as I traveled to many of your communities and anchored this program, studio B, and Fox Report, plus endless marathon hours of breaking news. It’s been an honor and my pleasure.”

Smith and other Fox News contributors were recently called out in a tweet by President Trump, in which he said the network “doesn’t deliver for US anymore.”

Trump had also previously attacked Smith for hosting Fox’s “lowest rated show.”

Smith’s 3PM time slot will be filled by rotating anchors, according to a statement from Fox.

