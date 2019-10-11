Shep Smith Quits Fox News

Longtime Fox News host Shepard Smith announced Friday he is leaving Fox News after 23 years with the network.

Full video: Shepard Smith's final sign off from Fox News pic.twitter.com/5fgyM81Gbj — Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 11, 2019

Huh. Shep Smith just quit Fox News. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 11, 2019

In an announcement that came as a shock to many, even other anchors at the network, Smith claimed he’d asked the company for the opportunity to resign.

"Woah."@TeamCavuto was left speechless after finding out, when everyone did, that Shepard Smith is leaving Fox and today was his last day.https://t.co/lNNbTJJo1p pic.twitter.com/vChWWrcApd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 11, 2019

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalist will thrive,” Smith said.

“So recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News, after requesting that I stay, they obliged,” he added. “Under our agreement I won’t be reporting elsewhere, at least in the near future, but I will be able to see more of Geo and Lucia, and our friends and family, and then we will see what comes along.”

“This is my last newscast here. Thank you for watching today and over the decades as I traveled to many of your communities and anchored this program, studio B, and Fox Report, plus endless marathon hours of breaking news. It’s been an honor and my pleasure.”

Smith and other Fox News contributors were recently called out in a tweet by President Trump, in which he said the network “doesn’t deliver for US anymore.”

…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Trump had also previously attacked Smith for hosting Fox’s “lowest rated show.”

….their lowest rated show. Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want – but it sure is not what the audience wants! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

Smith’s 3PM time slot will be filled by rotating anchors, according to a statement from Fox.

