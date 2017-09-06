Sheriff Bans Sex Offenders From Irma Shelters - 'Go to Jail Instead'

Image Credits: Joe Raedle / Getty.

While advising residents to seek shelter, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has warned sex offenders they face arrest if they seek shelter as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.

“If you go to a shelter for Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed,” tweeted Judd.

“We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sex offenders and predators. Period.”

The Florida sheriff also warned criminals that they would be escorted to jail if they attempt to seek shelter.

“IF you go to a shelter for Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail,” he added.

“If you have a warrant, turn yourself in to jail – it’s a secure shelter.”

Hurricane Irma, a monstrous Category 5 storm, is believed to make landfall in Florida sometime this weekend and is currently ravaging the Caribbean.


