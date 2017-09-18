Sheriff Clarke, Ben Carson Are “Black White Supremacists,” Leftist Claims

Former Sheriff David Clarke and Ben Carson, both of whom are outspoken supporters of President Trump, are “black white supremacists,” according to comedian Chelsea Handler.

“The most confusing group of racists are black white supremacists — not to be confused with white black supremacists like Rachel Dolezal,” she said in a Netflix special published Thursday. “Black white supremacists are black people who think white people are better than them.”

“They include Stacey Dash, Ben Carson, and this guy Sheriff Clarke — he’s the only sheriff in the country who pulls himself over for no reason.”

This is the current “logic” of the authoritarian left; everything must be forcibly modified to fit into their narrative, such as turning black Trump supporters into “white supremacists,” because, according to them, only racists can support Trump.

While this delusion may make perfect sense in the ultra-liberal echo chamber, it’s not a sentiment shared by a lot of Americans, especially bluedog Democrats who helped Trump pierce the “Blue Wall” during the election.

“The liberal/progressive/left along with the media has abandoned the working class for identity politics,” noted respected political commentator Paul Craig Roberts. “Identity politics teaches that women, blacks, and homosexuals are all victims of white heterosexual males who are characterized as the victimizer class, that is, those who victimize others.”

“The doctrine delegitimizes white heterosexual males in the same way that Nazi doctrine delegitimizes Jews and communist doctrine delegitimizes capitalists. There is no difference.”

And to create perpetual victims, you must first create perpetual offenders, which is where the lunacies of “microaggressions,” “toxic masculinity,” and now “black white supremacists” come into play.

Identity politics isn’t really about race as much as it is about dividing the population between social climbers who sell out to the system and Howard Roark-types like Clarke and Trump who must be ostracized because they dare to question the status quo.

And, given that context, the whole concept of “black white supremacists” isn’t that contradictory.

The authoritarian left knows no better way to cast people out than by smearing them with comparisons to Hitler, despite how ridiculous the accusations seem, especially in the case of black Trump supporters.

