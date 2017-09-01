Sheriff David Clarke Expected to Join Trump Administration: Report

Former Milwaukee County, Wis., Sheriff David Clarke is expected to join President Trump’s administration, according to a new report.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Politico, which first reported the story, that Clarke is expected to join the Trump administration in a position that is not Senate-confirmed. The former sheriff told Politico that he would “talk about my future plans next week.”

Clarke resigned from his position as sheriff on Thursday. In his resignation letter, Clarke did not provide a reason for his resignation.

“Pursuant to Wis. Stat. 17.01, this communication is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing August 31, 2017,” Clare wrote in the letter.

Read more


Related Articles

Leftists HATE That Trump Is Donating $1 MILLION To Harvey Victims

Leftists HATE That Trump Is Donating $1 MILLION To Harvey Victims

U.S. News
Comments
Irma Turning Into Monster Hurricane: "Highest Windspeed Forecasts I've Ever Seen"

Irma Turning Into Monster Hurricane: “Highest Windspeed Forecasts I’ve Ever Seen”

U.S. News
Comments

President Trump Wants Tax Cuts, But Once Again The RINOs In Congress May Block His Agenda

U.S. News
Comments

Epic Video: ‘Redneck Army’ Uses Monster Trucks to Save National Guard From Houston Floods

U.S. News
Comments

Motel 6 pays $250K to settle human trafficking lawsuit

U.S. News
Comments

Comments