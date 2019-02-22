Sheriff David Clarke "Not Buying" Pay Rise as Jessie Smollett's Only Motive

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke says he is “not buying” the explanation that Jessie Smollett staged his own hate crime merely for a pay rise, arguing that the actor was on a “political mission”.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Smollett staged the crime “because he was dissatisfied with his salary. So he concocted a story about being attacked.”

This prompted speculation as to whether a pay rise was the entire motive, especially in light of reports that Smollett was already being paid $65,000 dollars per episode.

Scoop: A well-placed source familiar with his comp tells me @JussieSmollett was being paid $65,000 per episode for his co-starring role on Empire. Average season has 18 episodes. Police say his dissatisfaction with his salary let him to stage this hoax. https://t.co/FuDas9AcN8 — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) February 21, 2019

According to Sheriff David Clarke, the salary explanation just doesn’t add up.

“I’m not buying that @JussieSmollett staged his hoax due to a salary dispute with FOX studios,” tweeted Clarke. “I’m not that gullible. AND DON’T YOU FALL FOR IT EITHER! Smollett was on a POLITICAL MISSION for the left. He’s part of the slimy Hollywood elite.”

I’m not buying that @JussieSmollett staged his hoax due to a salary dispute with FOX studios. I’m not that gullible. AND DON’T YOU FALL FOR IT EITHER! Smollett was on a POLITICAL MISSION for the left. He’s part of the slimy Hollywood elite. #MAGA2020 https://t.co/NlobXq2LqF — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 21, 2019

A Twitter poll which garnered over 20,000 votes found that 80% thought Smollett’s motive had an anti-Trump dimension.

Do you really believe that a pay raise was Jussie Smollett's only motive? He was already on 65k an episode. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 21, 2019

Clarke also suggested that the FBI was about to announce an investigation into Smollett and that the actor could be facing 5-10 years in prison for mail fraud after allegedly mailing a racist letter to himself.

“Can’t wait for the FBI to hold their news conference to announce FEDERAL CHARGES against @JussieSmollett for mailing that hoax letter to the studio. That is MAIL FRAUD punishable by 5-10 years in federal prison. Don’t turn away from this folks or it will go away,” he remarked.

Can’t wait for the FBI to hold their news conference to announce FEDERAL CHARGES against @JussieSmollett for mailing that hoax letter to the studio. That is MAIL FRAUD punishable by 5-10 years in federal prison. Don’t turn away from this folks or it will go away.#MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/VQRT1CczIG — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 21, 2019

Meanwhile, despite the fact that Roseanne was fired and had her entire show re-written over an offensive tweet, Smollett is already back on the set of Empire and continues to claim he is innocent.

Roseanne tweets something offensive: FIRED, entire show re-written. Smollett fakes a hate crime, risks racial violence across America: He's already back on the set of Empire today. One rule for them, another for everyone else. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 22, 2019

