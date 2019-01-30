Sheriff Joe On Stone Raid: In 50 Yrs Of Raids I've Never Sent So Many Units, Even To The Baddest Murders

The police state leftists fought against for years is here — but instead of speaking out against it they’re cheering it on.

Meanwhile, leftist boogeymen like Joe Arpaio are speaking out against it.

From Western Journal:

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said the FBI’s Friday pre-dawn arrest of President Donald Trump associate Roger Stone employed a use of force beyond any he ever used to take down the “baddest murders.” “I’ve been busting down doors for 50 Years, and I’ve never sent that many units, not even to the baddest murderers,” he told The Western Journal. Arpaio’s law enforcement career includes stints as a military police officer in the U.S. Army, an officer with the Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas police forces, over two decades as an agent and regional director with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and finally 24 years as Maricopa County, Arizona’s sheriff. Maricopa County is one of the most populous counties in the U.S. (with over 4 million people), encompassing Phoenix and surrounding cities.

Roger Stone has just entered a plea of “Not Guilty” in a court in Washington D.C. Roger joins Alex for this world exclusive interview to break down the facts surrounding his persecution by Robert Mueller. […]After being freed, Stone told reporters, “At the crack of dawn, 29 FBI agents arrived at my home with 17 vehicles with their lights flashing, when they simply could have contacted my attorneys. I would have been more than willing to surrender voluntarily.” “They terrorized my wife,” he added. “Although, I must say the FBI agents were extraordinarily courteous” once they had taken him into custody.

Stone told NewsWars the raid was “the most harrowing and chilling experience of my life.”

The Gateway Pundit reported Tuesday that CNN likely had footage of Roger Stone’s 72-year-old hearing impaired wife being dragged out of the house barefoot in just her nightgown, but for some mysterious reason they chose not to air it.

On Monday Roger Stone told Judge Napolitano in a FOX Nation interview that his 72-year-old wife was also forced to stand outside barefoot and in her nightgown. For some strange reason this was not aired on CNN who had a camera crew at Stone’s home during the arrest. The Gateway Pundit wrote CNN for comment — It would be completely irresponsible if they hid this from the American public.

They said CNN never got back to them.