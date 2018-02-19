20 yrs ago, Sheriff Mack fought President Clinton & the Brady group all the way to the Supreme Court over the 2nd Amendment & the 10th Amendment — and WON. Now there’s a special election for Congress a week away. Mack joins David Knight to explain why he deserves your support.

The special primary election in Arizona is set for Feb. 27 and Sheriff Mack is in a good position because he’s the only anti-establishment candidate and is running against 4 mainstream candidates.

When candidates asked for signatures in order to officially get on ballots, Mack received the second highest amount.