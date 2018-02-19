20 yrs ago, Sheriff Mack fought President Clinton & the Brady group all the way to the Supreme Court over the 2nd Amendment & the 10th Amendment — and WON. Now there’s a special election for Congress a week away. Mack joins David Knight to explain why he deserves your support.

The special primary election in Arizona is set for Feb. 27 and Sheriff Mack is in a good position because he’s the only anti-establishment candidate and is running against 4 mainstream candidates.

When candidates asked for signatures in order to officially get on ballots, Mack received the second highest amount.


Related Articles

CNN and MSNBC Helped Russia Sow Discord by Promoting Fake Anti-Trump Rally

CNN and MSNBC Helped Russia Sow Discord by Promoting Fake Anti-Trump Rally

U.S. News
Comments
Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against "Child-Murdering" NRA

Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against “Child-Murdering” NRA

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

CNN’s Cuomo: ‘Leaks Are Part Of The Currency Of Journalism’

U.S. News
Comments

Student Anti-Gun Activist Featured In CBS News Story – Six Months Ago

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Georgia Looks to Drop Electronic Voting Machines in Favor of Paper Ballots

U.S. News
Comments

Comments