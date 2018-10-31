Sheriff Places "No Trick-Or-Treat" Signs In Sex Offender Yards

A Georgia Sheriff’s office has placed “no trick-or-treat” yard signs on the properties of registered sex offenders to warn families of dangerous individuals and keep children in the community safe on Halloween.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said, “I’m not trying to humiliate ’em or anything like that. Let’s face reality: We have a greater chance of children getting run over by a car [on Halloween] than being a victim of sexual assault by a repeat offender.”

“But at the end of the day if, in fact, we had a child that fell victim to a sexual assault, especially by a convicted sex offender, I don’t think I could sleep at night,” he added.

Long told CBS News there are 54 registered sex offenders in his county, just outside of Atlanta, and that each of their homes has a sign in front.

On Facebook, Sheriff Long said he is following state law that reads, “The sheriff’s office in each county shall: Inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community.”