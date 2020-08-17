Sheriff Praises Second Amendment, Armed Homeowner Who Defended Family from Burglars

A sheriff in Alabama praised a quick-thinking homeowner for taking care of a burglar situation while police were on their way.

A Facebook post from the Cullman County sheriff described the Monday morning incident in Garden City, in which four burglars attempted to rob the wrong house.

“In the early morning hours of August 17th 2020, homeowners were awoken to four suspects breaking into their home in Garden City,” reads the Cullman County sheriff’s office Facebook post.

“The suspects were met by armed homeowners and then the suspects exited the home followed by the homeowner.”

“Shortly there was an exchange of gunfire with one suspect being shot and now being treated in a regional hospital.”

“Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrived on scene shortly thereafter with the assistance of Hanceville Police Department (HPD) Three suspects have been detained, counting the suspect in the hospital, and one suspect fled the area in their vehicle.”

In a follow-up praising the homeowner and announcing the arrest of a fourth suspect, Sheriff Matt Gentry said he was grateful the citizen had the means to defend himself and his family.

“This is a great example of citizens utilizing their second amendment rights and protecting themselves and their family,” the sheriff stated.

“I have often stated that law enforcement can be minutes away when you only have seconds to defend yourself and your family. That’s why we at the sheriff’s office are proponents of not only having a weapon for self defense but also being proficient in how to use it,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

