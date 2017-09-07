Sheriff: Sex Offenders, Those with Warrants Not Welcome at Hurricane Shelters

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd put out a warning to sexual offenders and predators, and even those with outstanding warrants, that they’re not welcome at evacuation shelters.

Sheriff Judd Tweeted early Wednesday that sworn law enforcement officers will be at shelters checking IDs and that those who are sex offenders or predators are not allowed to stay. He went on to say that anyone with an outstanding warrant will also be escorted from the shelter to the Polk County Jail.

Other Twitter users, including the ACLU of Florida, fired back at Judd in response to the sheriff’s series of Tweets, saying he is exploiting natural disaster and endangering lives.

