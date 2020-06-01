Sheriff Warns Rioters Planning To Raid Neighborhoods: 'I'm Highly Recommending' Residents Shoot You Dead

Image Credits: @FOX13News/Twitter.

A Florida sheriff has a stark warning for rioters tonight: if you fan out to the suburbs to loot, you will likely be shot by residents.

The Lakeland Police Department Sheriff Grady Judd issued a statement on the heels of Polk County declaring a local state of emergency on Monday, warning rioters to stay away from the neighborhoods because residents value the Second Amendment.

“We have received information that some of these criminals were going to take their criminal conduct into the neighborhoods,” Judd said. “I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County.”

“Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone.”

Judd pointed out that most of the rioters are organized and not local residents who “came here for nothing but to create problems.”

The sheriff went on to express his sympathies about George Floyd’s death but said that the riots have distracted from Floyd’s wrongful death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“All of that ugliness has taken away from what we’re united about,” Judd said. “We’re united about the conduct that you saw with George [Floyd].”

Watch Judd’s full statement below:

Twitter: 

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Gun store owner Michael Cargill joins Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones to break down the footage of the attempted robbery of his establishment during the recent riots.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Leslie Jones: ‘Burn Down This F**king Constitution’

Leslie Jones: ‘Burn Down This F**king Constitution’

U.S. News
Comments
New York: Cops Enforce Social Distancing Despite Riots Just 2 Miles Away

New York: Cops Enforce Social Distancing Despite Riots Just 2 Miles Away

U.S. News
Comments

2020 Pandemic Race Riots

U.S. News
comments

Hilarious Video: Patriots Warn Antifa Not To Mess With Conservatives, Law-Abiding Citizens

U.S. News
comments

America is Fed Up With the Left

U.S. News
comments

Comments