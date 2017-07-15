Sherman: ‘Clear and Convincing Proof of Obstruction of Justice’ to Impeach Trump

Rep. Brad Sherman (D., Calif.) said on MSNBC Tuesday that he has “clear and convincing proof” that President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Sherman and Rep. Al Green (D., Texas) introduced articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday. Sherman was interviewed by MSNBC host Katy Tur about his and Green’s plan to impeach the president.

Tur asked Sherman if he believed that he had “an ironclad case” against Trump.

“I do,” Sherman said.

“We’ve got clear and convincing proof, sworn testimony of obstruction of justice defined by section 1512(B)(3) of the criminal code of the United States in two instances,” he said.

