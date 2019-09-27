Shock And Awe: Democrats Are Rushing To Have Articles Of Impeachment Ready For A Vote Around Thanksgiving

A lot of conservatives out there are still in denial about what is happening.

In fact, a recent Drudge Report online poll found that most respondents believed that there would never actually be a vote on articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives. Well, it turns out that Democrats in the House fully intend to impeach President Trump. In fact, they are seeking to move things along so quickly that we could potentially see a vote just two months from now. As you will see below, the plan is to wrap things up as rapidly as possible so that a vote can be held somewhere around Thanksgiving. So those that were imagining a long drawn out saga like the Mueller investigation were just plain wrong. The Democrats plan to move very fast, because they believe that the time has finally come to take down Donald Trump.

Of course Congress is not known for moving quickly on anything, but in this matter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being urged by fellow Democrats to keep this investigation “narrowly focused and disciplined”…

House Democratic leaders are eyeing a fast-paced investigation into the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump, instructing the committees handling the probe to wrap up their findings within weeks in hopes of concluding before the holiday season. Multiple Democratic lawmakers and congressional aides said there is no formal timeline for the inquiry, but the “need for speed,” as one aide put it, comes as Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is under pressure from vulnerable freshmen to keep the investigation narrowly focused and disciplined.

If the Democrats are able to wrap things up “before the holiday season”, that would definitely be a minor miracle.

And actually it is being reported that the goal is to have articles of impeachment “ready for a House vote” around Thanksgiving…

Following the two-week recess, the House is scheduled to be in session for the last three weeks of October, then after another one-week recess, another two weeks in session before Thanksgiving. Some Democratic lawmakers and aides said Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations, that they believed impeachment articles could be ready for a House vote around that time.

If you are a Trump fan, you can keep hoping that this crisis will fade away, but at this point everything is pointing to an impeachment vote by the end of 2019.



Robert Barnes joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the weak spots in the impeachment case against President Trump.

We are being told that this investigation will be spearheaded by the House Intelligence Committee, and that means that mentally unstable Adam Schiff will be running the clown show…

The Intelligence Committee was quickly lining up investigative targets. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Adam B. Schiff, the committee’s chairman, said that the complaint provided a clear “road map” for congressional investigators in the coming weeks and that his committee would work through Congress’s two-week recess that begins on Friday. At the top of his agenda, he said, is interviewing the whistle-blower and another session with the inspector general, Michael Atkinson, to better understand what preliminary investigative work he had done before notifying Congress of the complaint. But there were numerous leads tucked into the complaint, and fresh questions about the role of Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, and William P. Barr, the attorney general, in the matter.

Schiff hates Trump with a passion, and he is so determined to nail the president to the wall that his committee will actually be working all the way through the upcoming congressional recess.

And for those that don’t know, members of Congress usually hate to stay in town when it is time for a recess.

Of course all of this is extremely troubling news for the Trump administration, and NBC News is reporting that officials over at the White House are in a state of “total panic” right now…

White House officials were scrambling Thursday to figure out how to counter the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, with one source familiar with the situation describing a sense of “total panic” over the past week at the lack of a plan to address the new reality. There appears to be rising “anxiety, unease, and concern” — as one person close to the White House described the mood in the West Wing — that the whistleblower’s allegations could seriously wound the president and some of those around him. “There’s not a lot of confidence that there’s no there there,” this person said.

Personally, even if everything that is being alleged is true, I don’t see how anyone can possibly conclude that Trump has committed an impeachable offense.

So in a perfect world this matter would be immediately dropped.

But the Democrats are absolutely obsessed with getting Trump out of the Oval Office, and since they have a sizable majority in the House, they will vote to impeach Trump when the articles of impeachment get to the House floor.

Then this matter will move to the U.S. Senate, and it will take 67 votes to remove Trump from office.

Since the Democrats only have 47 seats in the Senate at the moment, they will need 20 Republicans to vote with them in order to be successful.

If the Republican Party was entirely united behind Trump, this push toward impeachment would be completely dead in the water, but cracks have already begun to emerge.

In fact, a former adviser to Senator Mitt Romney told Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday that there are 30 Republican senators that could potentially vote against Trump…

Appearing Wednesday on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Mike Murphy, a former senior adviser to Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and John McCain (R-AZ), claimed a Republican senator told him that 30 of the party’s U.S. senators would support impeaching President Donald Trump in a “secret vote” in light of the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Let’s hope that we never get to such a scenario, but if a Republican-controlled Senate voted Trump out of office it would rip the Republican Party to shreds and it might not ever recover.

Without a doubt, there are a lot of “moderate” Republicans in the Senate that do not like Trump at all. If they get the chance to stab Trump in the back, they just might do it.

As long as the United States exists, people are going to be talking about this critical moment in our history. The Democrats think that they are just going after Trump, but this saga threatens to divide our society even more than it already is, and the truth is that our entire political system is starting to come apart at the seams.

Nancy Pelosi is taking the biggest gamble of her entire political career, and she may actually believe that this push for impeachment will be successful.

But whether the Democrats are successful or not, the truth is that nobody is going to “win” in this crisis, and the damage being done to our system of government is likely to be irreparable.