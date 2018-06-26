SHOCK: Burned, Decapitated Animal Carcass Left On DHS Staffer's Porch

The Department of Homeland Security is saying there’s been a “sharp increase in the overall number of general threats” directed towards their employees due to leftist rage over President Trump trying to protect America’s borders.

From WTOP:

The department determined that there was a “heightened threat against DHS employees” in response to recent government actions surrounding immigration, according to a letter sent to employees over the weekend.

“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees,” Claire Grady, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, wrote to employees on Saturday.

[…]Around two dozen threat reports were issued in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the same official. Each of these reports is generally related to a specific online threat. All employees are personally contacted by DHS security if they are the target of a violent threat, the official said.

In one example, a senior DHS official living in the Washington. D.C. area found a burnt and decapitated animal on his front porch, according to an official with knowledge of the incident.