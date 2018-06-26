SHOCK: Burned, Decapitated Animal Carcass Left On DHS Staffer's Porch

The Department of Homeland Security is saying there’s been a “sharp increase in the overall number of general threats” directed towards their employees due to leftist rage over President Trump trying to protect America’s borders.
From WTOP:
The department determined that there was a “heightened threat against DHS employees” in response to recent government actions surrounding immigration, according to a letter sent to employees over the weekend.
“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees,” Claire Grady, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, wrote to employees on Saturday.
[…]Around two dozen threat reports were issued in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the same official. Each of these reports is generally related to a specific online threat. All employees are personally contacted by DHS security if they are the target of a violent threat, the official said.
In one example, a senior DHS official living in the Washington. D.C. area found a burnt and decapitated animal on his front porch, according to an official with knowledge of the incident.
This is the definition of terrorism:
Leftists are losing their minds because they’re losing their control over our society.
This is the left people. Just remember that next time they try selling you their tolerance and inclusion nonsense. They’re only for that if you’re 100% with them. https://t.co/WAQmnaMu4p
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 25, 2018
Pam Bondi attempted to attend a screening of the Mister Rogers documentary a day after announcing her plan to end protections for health care consumers with pre-existing conditions. Here, via @timintampa, is what happened. pic.twitter.com/zMLrSayS8M
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 23, 2018
Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018
Trump admin officials can get DC gun carry permits to defend themselves from the crazies who obey Maxine Walters. https://t.co/CBgTI1dyWn
— Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) June 25, 2018
I’ve been saying for two years now there’s a good chance they’ll resort to 1970’s style terrorism if they continue losing. NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre sounded the alarm last year in a very edgy speech at CPAC.
Now that a United States Congresswoman has called for harassment against Republicans and the inevitable violence that will come of it, I urge all of you to a) get armed, and b) vote. Your life literally depends on it.
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 25, 2018