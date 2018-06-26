SHOCK: Burned, Decapitated Animal Carcass Left On DHS Staffer's Porch

Image Credits: Bill Koplitz, Wikimedia Commons.

The Department of Homeland Security is saying there’s been a “sharp increase in the overall number of general threats” directed towards their employees due to leftist rage over President Trump trying to protect America’s borders.

From WTOP:

The department determined that there was a “heightened threat against DHS employees” in response to recent government actions surrounding immigration, according to a letter sent to employees over the weekend.

“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees,” Claire Grady, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, wrote to employees on Saturday.

[…]Around two dozen threat reports were issued in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the same official. Each of these reports is generally related to a specific online threat. All employees are personally contacted by DHS security if they are the target of a violent threat, the official said.

In one example, a senior DHS official living in the Washington. D.C. area found a burnt and decapitated animal on his front porch, according to an official with knowledge of the incident.

This is the definition of terrorism:

Leftists are losing their minds because they’re losing their control over our society.

I’ve been saying for two years now there’s a good chance they’ll resort to 1970’s style terrorism if they continue losing. NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre sounded the alarm last year in a very edgy speech at CPAC.


Related Articles

Trump Aides Advised to Get Guns, Carry Permits amid Threat of Violence

Trump Aides Advised to Get Guns, Carry Permits amid Threat of Violence

U.S. News
Comments
Protesters Gather Outside White House Adviser Stephen Miller’s Apartment, Pass Out ‘Wanted’ Flyers

Protesters Gather Outside White House Adviser Stephen Miller’s Apartment, Pass Out ‘Wanted’ Flyers

U.S. News
Comments

REPORT: Secret Service ‘looking into’ Maxine Waters call to harass Trump aides

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Mocks ‘Lowlife’ Colbert, ‘Lost Soul’ Fallon, And ‘No Talent’ Kimmel At SC Rally

U.S. News
Comments

Here It Comes – The Warnings About A “Civil War In America” Are Becoming Much Louder

U.S. News
Comments

Comments