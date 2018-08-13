SHOCK CLAIM: Alleged video shows DNC Keith Ellison ‘dragging my mama off bed by her feet, screaming, calling her a f*cking b*tch’

A rival for Minnesota Attorney General is piling on by sharing a Facebook post that is accusing DNC Vice Chairman Keith Ellison of “domestic abuse.”

This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post. Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations.https://t.co/CQ1LSVfZqf — Debra Hilstrom (@debrahilstrom) August 12, 2018

“This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post,” Debra Hilstrom tweeted this weekend.

She pointed readers to a Facebook post by Austin Monahan, who says his mother dated Ellison and it was a horrific experience.

Monahan writes:

My brother and I watched our mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison. For several months we knew something wasn’t right and couldn’t figure it out. When we asked our mom if everything was ok, she told us she was dealing with some stress and would be ok.

In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “fucking bitch” and telling her to get the fuck out of his house. The messages I found, were mixed with him consistently telling my mom he wanted her back, he missed her, he knew he fucked up and we wished he could do things different, he would victim shaming, bully her, and threaten her if she went public. I text him and told him I know what you did to my mama and a few other things.

I met up with my mom that night and asked her what happened. She said nothing happened until I told her I saw a video and hell of a lot of messages saying something different. She finally talked. My brother and I were so angry and hurt for our mom. We were ready to go public but our mom begged us not to and she along with others convinced us it wasn’t in our moms best interest.

“My mom has always tried to protect me and my brother,” Monahan writes.

“She doesn’t have to protect us anymore and we aren’t letting her stand alone. When we found out our mom was planning on sharing her story, that is all we needed to hear for us to share ours and stand with our mom. You want to smear someone, try to lie about a person who didn’t do shit to deserve the ongoing emotional, physical abuse, smear me and my brother.

“I use to believe the Democrats were the ones who would stand by a person who went through this kind of abuse, now I know both Democrats and Republicans could care less when it comes to violence toward women and girls.”

“Domestic Violence is never ok,” Hilstrom tweeted. “The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations.”

So far, Ellison has not responded to the allegations.

Monahan tagged Ellison in the post to bring it to his attention.

The son appears to have preempted his mother’s announcement.



Karen Monahan, an organizer for the Sierra Club, tweeted a communication she says she received from Ellison last year.

This was what he send to me March 2nd, 2017. I saved over two years of dialog between us. It is textbook pattern, on how a narcissist operates. The text messages alone are a full book that can explain each stage and how a narcissist operates, with a small explanation of the stage — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 8, 2018

“I saved over two years of dialog between us,” she says.

“It is textbook pattern, on how a narcissist operates.”

Karen Monahan tweeted yesterday her appreciation for her son speaking out.

I am so proud of my son for his courage. But this situation impacted me. If you have anything to say, please say it me and leave him out of it. No nasty comments to him https://t.co/UC84loHz1m — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

“I am so proud of my son for his courage,” she said.