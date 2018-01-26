Shock Claim: Cryptocurrency Miners are Slipping into YouTube ads, Draining Your CPU

Image Credits: Xiangfu / Wiki.

Earlier this month, Israeli adtech firm Spotad warned websites and publishers about cryptocurrency miners slipping into ads.

The crypto-focused website, CoinDesk, reported on Spotad’s findings after speaking to the agency’s co-founder Yoav Oz, who said, “The mining protocol for the big cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and bitcoin cash… to mine that kind of crypto requires high end servers and even GPU-based processing. Monero has a script that can perform well on CPUs that actually reside in any desktop, laptop, and mobile device.”

Mr. Oz didn’t disclose which network or which website has been affected by this, but stressed that malware targets the cryptocurrency Monero, simply because it is easier to mine.

Read more


Related Articles

Theresa May Can't Stop BREXIT, EU Will Unravel

Theresa May Can’t Stop BREXIT, EU Will Unravel

World News
Comments
Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says U.S. 'open for business'

Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says U.S. ‘open for business’

World News
Comments

Davos elites await Trump’s ‘America First’ message

World News
Comments

Trump grants first international TV interview to ‘Apprentice’ winner Piers Morgan

World News
Comments

Man Fired by UK Government Body For Saying There Are “Only Two Genders”

World News
Comments

Comments