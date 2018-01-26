Shock Claim: Cryptocurrency Miners are Slipping into YouTube ads, Draining Your CPU

Earlier this month, Israeli adtech firm Spotad warned websites and publishers about cryptocurrency miners slipping into ads.

The crypto-focused website, CoinDesk, reported on Spotad’s findings after speaking to the agency’s co-founder Yoav Oz, who said, “The mining protocol for the big cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and bitcoin cash… to mine that kind of crypto requires high end servers and even GPU-based processing. Monero has a script that can perform well on CPUs that actually reside in any desktop, laptop, and mobile device.”

Mr. Oz didn’t disclose which network or which website has been affected by this, but stressed that malware targets the cryptocurrency Monero, simply because it is easier to mine.

Read more