Shock Claim: Why Angela Merkel REALLY Opened Europe's Borders

Image Credits: Sean Gallup / Getty.

Angela Merkel welcomed more than one million refugees into Germany during the European migrant crisis to save Berlin from losing millions of euros from a Greece bailout deal, a politics expert has claimed.

Bremen-based political scientist Philip Manow said “cheesy ideas of Merkel’s Mother Teresa moment” live on, but Germans should not be fooled.

He said the real reason for the German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s widely-criticised open-door refugee policy was to save Germany from losing billions if its eurozone neighbor collapsed into economic ruin.

