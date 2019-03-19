Shock: CNN Interviews Pro-Trump Latinos Who Want 'Longer, Taller' Wall

Many Latinos living in South Texas not only support President Trump’s wall, but want it to stretch taller and farther, according to a CNN report uncharacteristic of the fake news network.

In a piece aired Monday on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, reporter Miguel Marquez was in disbelief as he spoke to Hispanic Americans residing in the Rio Grande Valley about their support for the president and his plans to stymie illegal immigration.

Watch the report:



“You want to see this not only taller, but longer?” Marquez asked lifetime McAllen resident Rolando Martinez, as he reported from a physical barrier separating Texas from Mexico.

“Longer and taller, yes,” responded Martinez, pointing to the top of a tall bollard-style fence.

“How much taller?” the CNN reporter asked.

“Twice,” Martinez said, “twice as much at least.”

“And you want the whole border? 2600 miles?”

“Yes, 2600 miles, yes sir,” Martinez confirmed, adding, “I don’t think the wall is gonna be a barrier for the good people, it will be a barrier for the bad people.”

Mayra Gutierrez, a member of Latinos for Trump who came to the US from Mexico when she was three, told the network she’s currently working on getting her citizenship – so she can vote for Trump in 2020.

For Gutierrez, abortion, the economy and illegal immigration are the main issues she’d like Trump to tackle.

“We do have a lot of problems here [in the Rio Grande Valley] with immigration, and I do support his stance for the wall.”

The president of Hidalgo County Young Republicans, Joacim Hernandez, said the group’s membership has more than doubled in the past year, as CNN’s Marquez appeared incredulous.

“How difficult a sell is it to young Republicans, to young people, to Latinos in this area to support the Republican party and the president?” Marquez asked.

“I’m actually quite shocked because the last time the president visited the Valley there was a lot of people out there supporting him,” Hernandez said, predicting Trump will win re-election in 2020.

While a majority of Latinos still oppose the president, CNN’s interviews with various Valley residents help bolster Trump’s campaign rally rhetoric asserting a large number of Hispanics support his agenda and want a safer, more secure border.

