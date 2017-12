Shelly Simonds beat three-term incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey in a recount Tuesday by one vote.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday, although officials said they expected that no ballots would be challenged.

“We’re now 50-50,” Gov. Terry McAuliffe told The Associated Press. “And we won it by one vote. Don’t tell me that every vote doesn’t count.”

