The Nazca Lines in Peru stunned archaeologists again this week after more than 25 new glyphs were found in the ancient Nazca Desert. But who left these mysterious lines the ground?

Archaeologists combing the south of Peru for clues about the Nazca Lines’ origins encountered dozens of new glyphs in drone fly-bys this week.

A Peru Culture Ministry official confirmed the archaeologists stumbled upon glyphs of a killer whale and dancing women, among others.

Read more