Christmas Horror: 'Exquisite Human Leather' Products Being Sold Online

(INTELLIHUB) — Extremely discerning clientele can now purchase their own one-of-a-kind ‘human leather’ products such as wallets, belts, and shoes online but prices start at $14,000 USD, according to the company which handcrafts the items out of the ‘finest leather known.’

That’s right, you can now order your very own wallet or belt made from a previously living human being despite the fact that human leather, much like certain fur, is illegal.

The company/website “HumanLeather.co.uk” boasts about their “exclusive real human leather products” online.

Welcome to ][umanLeather. We are specialists in producing exquisite and exclusive products for an extremely discerning clientele. All products are carefully hand-crafted by experienced master craftsmen, with years of experience in handling the finest leather known – human leather. We only craft the best and most beautiful products out of our unique leather. We have produced bespoke items for some of our clients, but due to the limited size of the lengths that we work with, we are limited to what items we can fashion out of the leather. We cater to a small but highly discerning clientele. They are amongst those lucky few who have everything they could possibly desire. Our supply is restricted and we prefer to keep it that way as we are the only firm in the world that crafts these special products.

The company even requires secret payment arrangements to be made for new clientele due to the nature of the sale.

We will give you details on how to pay if you become a client of ours. We can go through what can be made with the material we have at the time and we ask for full payment in advance. Till date, we have never had an article returned due to defects, and we aim to retain this unblemished record.

So my question is, did the people the products are actually made of donate their bodies to the company or is something more sinister taking place?