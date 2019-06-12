Shock Footage: 1,000-Migrant Swarm Invades US -- Through Open Border Fence!

Around 1,000 illegal immigrants were filmed entering the US through an open border fence in El Paso.

Last week @harkjay350 of the IBWC left this gate open and 1000 migrants flooded it!!! RESIGN NOW! pic.twitter.com/03mKvxjX3V — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 11, 2019

We Build the Wall president Brian Kolfage posted the shocking footage Tuesday, warning that an international water regulatory agency had ordered their newly-constructed 30-foot border gate open in order to facilitate water related affairs between the US and Mexico.

Within 5 minutes up to 1,000 illegal immigrants looking like The Walking Dead cast members are marching inside the US.

Heres another gate that @harkjay350 of IBWC left open for illegals to flood our nation! @Jim_Jordan @realDonaldTrump @DrPaulGosar why are we allowing this?! pic.twitter.com/o5NXHrbGcT — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 11, 2019

On Twitter, Kolfage called out International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) Commissioner Jayne Harkins for leaving the gates “open for illegals to flood our nation!”

But on Wednesday Kolfage posted an update indicating the standoff with the IBWC had been resolved and the wall and gate were back in place again.

Our border wall & gate are secure again and we still have not had a single breach. I want to thank the IBWC for acting swiftly and we look forward to working with you on our future projects! @RyanAFournier @Rambobiggs @sethweathers @gehrig38 @SaraCarterDC @StumpforTrump pic.twitter.com/uD8rhB4P7L — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 12, 2019

“Our border wall & gate are secure again and we still have not had a single breach,” Kolfage wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank the IBWC for acting swiftly and we look forward to working with you on our future projects!”

Kolfage announced last month the completion of the border wall built by his private company We Build the Wall Inc, which began with a crowdfunding effort raising over $23 million.