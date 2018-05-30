Shock Footage: Nikolas Cruz Vows to Shoot Up School

Footage released Wednesday shows Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz filming himself promising to shoot up the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school.

Believed to have been filmed the day the massacre occurred, cell phone video taken by Cruz shows him admitting he would shoot up the school later that day.

“Hello. My name is Nik and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018,” Cruz says in footage released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. “My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15. … Location is Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.”

“It’s going to be a big event. And when you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am.”

He concludes the video saying, “You’re all going to die,” and proceeds to make gun noises.

In another video, Cruz describes his plan of action for the shooting, ending with the statement that “people will die.”

“Here’s the plan,” he says. “I’m going to take an Uber in the afternoon before 2:40 p.m.”

“From there, I’ll go into the school campus, walk up the stairs, load my bags and get my AR and shooting people at the main courtyard and people will die.”

Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder after 17 people died at the Parkland, Florida, high school on February 14.