Shock Footage: Police Drag Nurse Attempting to Protect Patient from Unauthorized Blood Draw

A Salt Lake City nurse has released police body camera and hospital surveillance footage which she claims shows her being illegally arrested back in late July after refusing police orders to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

Utah University Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels was in charge on July 26th when law enforcement officials arrived and ordered her to extract the blood of an unconscious truck driver who had been injured in a hit-and-run accident earlier that day.

Wubbels says she was just doing her job and was protecting her patient’s privacy when she was arrested and dragged out of the hospital by a Salt Lake City police detective, who the nurse says illegally arrested and assaulted her.

An analysis of the video confirms that on the day of the incident Wubbels correctly informed Detective Jeff Payne of the hospital’s policy when she explained to him that only “three things” would allow her to draw blood from her patient.

You need an “electronic warrant, patient consent,” or a patient must be under arrest for the blood to be taken, the nurse explained to Payne with papers in hand.

That’s when the frustrated detective can be heard asking Wubbels, “So without those in place, I’m not going to get blood? Am I fair to surmise that?”

“We’re done. You’re under arrest,” the detective said.

The detective then grabbed the nurse and dragged her out of the building as she screamed at the top of her lungs and cried, “Help! Help! Somebody help me! Stop! Stop! I did nothing wrong!”

The nurse was then handcuffed and taken to the station where she was later released without any charges.

An internal police investigation into the matter is being conducted and Det. Payne has been suspended from the department’s blood draw program, but still remains on active duty with the force, as the Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

No lawsuit has been filed, but Wubbels is in touch with an attorney and hopes the footage will be used as a police educational tool for future situations.

Watch the exchange from a different angle:

