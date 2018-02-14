Shock Footage: Student Films Shots Fired Inside Florida High School

Shocking footage coming out of Marjory Stoneman High School in Florida appears to show multiple gunshots coming through the classroom as students scream for their lives.

WARNING GRAPHIC: Inside Stoneman Douglas High School, #Parkland Florida Shooting. Let this sink in and tell me it’s not time for sensible Gun Control. Save your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/WlJo1W8mKw — James Parkley (@jnarls) February 14, 2018

Another student also tweeted several pictures of a classroom while on lockdown.

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

The suspected shooter, identified as 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, has been apprehended by Broward County police.

FLASH: New footage emerges of police arresting Florida High School shooting suspect Nicholas Cruz. pic.twitter.com/NaYJU5VcyC — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) February 14, 2018

