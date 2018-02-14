Shock Footage: Student Films Shots Fired Inside Florida High School

Shocking footage coming out of Marjory Stoneman High School in Florida appears to show multiple gunshots coming through the classroom as students scream for their lives.

Another student also tweeted several pictures of a classroom while on lockdown.

The suspected shooter, identified as 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, has been apprehended by Broward County police.

Follow developments here.


