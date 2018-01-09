Shock: German Children’s Channel Promotes Child Marriages With Migrants

A film on the German children’s channel KIKA has sparked controversy in the country.

The film had already aired in November, but it gained relevance after a German girl was murdered by a migrant last month and another almost drowned by her migrant boyfriend. Both cases were relationship related.

Germany- Anger over KIKA-related film from 2017: Here "uncritically false tolerance is propagated." The German girl(16) and the Syrian"boy" is supposed to be 17 here! Older news articles showed him as 18 in 2016.https://t.co/evLuWmSp9T pic.twitter.com/H2J5MCDkQ2 — Stan (@StanM3) January 8, 2018

Children’s channel KIKA broadcasted the program about a 16-year-old German girl, Malvina, who fell in love with a Syrian Muslim migrant called Diaa. At first the age of Diaa was 17, but later KIKA corrected that to 19, in a special statement.

