Shock: German Children’s Channel Promotes Child Marriages With Migrants

A film on the German children’s channel KIKA has sparked controversy in the country.

The film had already aired in November, but it gained relevance after a German girl was murdered by a migrant last month and another almost drowned by her migrant boyfriend. Both cases were relationship related.

Children’s channel KIKA broadcasted the program about a 16-year-old German girl, Malvina, who fell in love with a Syrian Muslim migrant called Diaa. At first the age of Diaa was 17, but later KIKA corrected that to 19, in a special statement.

