Shock: Germany Made Billions From Greek Debt

Shocking new figures revealed today show that despite Germany’s fear taxpayers would pick up the bill for the crisis in Greece, Angela Merkel’s nation has actually made money on the massive sums sent to Greece.

In response to parliamentary question from the Green Party, the German government released figures today showing that Berlin has made €2.9 billion in interest payments on Greek bonds since 2010.

Online platform local.de report that since 2010 Germany has been buying Greek government bonds as part of an EU deal to prop up the struggling Greek economy. The bonds were bought by the Bundesbank and then transferred to the federal treasury.

