Shock: Hillary Clinton STILL Holds Top Secret State Dept Access

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides have still retained access to classified and top secret documents a year after the FBI concluded they were “extremely careless” in mishandling sensitive information, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, revealed Clinton’s current security status on Friday, and released the information to express his concern about the State Department’s slow bureaucratic process.

“The State Department confirmed that it is continuing to review the mishandling of classified information that passed through Secretary Clinton’s unauthorized email server as she and seven former aides retain access to sensitive information,” Grassley’s office said.

They added that Clinton’s aides were able to keep security clearances because the State Department designated them as “research assistants” which allowed them to “take their State Department clearance with them after their official service at the department.”

Clinton’s justification? So that she could and her aides could help “write her memoir,” Fox News reported.

Grassley had “repeatedly” asked the State Department whether or not Clinton had her security clearance revoked but “the Obama administration refused to respond,” Grassley said in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last March.

That same month, Judicial Watch said it was “outrageous” Clinton and her aides could still have access after they left the State Department, especially given their past impropriety with classified information.

“It is so unimaginatively offensive that Hillary Clinton or her staff would have any access to classified or top secret information. It is a mindblower,” Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell said.

The FBI concluded last July that Clinton and her top aides were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information” and that “there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information.”

However, then-FBI Director James Comey concluded that “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring charges to Hillary because they could not prove Clinton “intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information.”

Given the fact that Clinton still has security clearance at the department even with the Trump administration in power, it’s reasonable to assume that Obama/Clinton holdovers are gumming the works within the department to make the government as ineffective for Trump as possible.