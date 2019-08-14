Shock Photo: Bill Clinton Wears Monica Lewinsky Dress In Epstein Portrait

A portrait of Bill Clinton wearing Monica Lewinsky’s famous blue dress and red heels was found hanging in deceased billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan home.

A picture taken by an anonymous source who knew Epstein depicts former President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office wearing White House intern Monica Lewinsky’s blue dress posing provocatively in a lounge chair.

The anonymous source told The Daily Mail she was shocked to see the bizarre portrait, prompting her to take a photo of the painting in 2012.

Full resolution picture of the blue dress painting with Bill Clinton in Epstein's Manhattan office.#BlueDress pic.twitter.com/o2b6l1VWo3 — mad-liberals (@mad_liberals) August 14, 2019

“It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking – it was definitely a painting of him,” she said. “It was a very provocative, sexual picture. He was wearing heels, a blue dress and his hand was in a weird position.”

The blue dress references the dress Lewinsky wore during her sexual encounter with Bill Clinton in 1995-96 that led to the Ken Starr investigation.

This disturbing revelation further indicates that Clinton and Epstein had closer ties than the media would have you believe.

In fact, Clinton was shown to have flown to Epstein’s so-called “Pedophile Island” on his “Lolita Express” private jet at least 26 times, according to flight flogs.

This isn’t the first bizarre item to be found in Epstein’s home.

Last month, it was reported that Epstein had a large portrait of himself wearing an orange jumpsuit in a prison yard surrounded by guard towers and barbed wire displayed prominently in his home.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones breaks down some of the details of Jeffrey Epstein’s life he tried to keep hidden from the public.