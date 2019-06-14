Shock Photos, Video: Kids Give Cash to Drag Queen "Performers" at Public Library

Photos and video taken at a public library in Iowa show children giving money to drag queens as they perform on stage.

The disturbing images come from an All Ages Drag Show event held at the Ames Public Library on April 6.

“Come to a free, family-friendly evening of music and dance by local professional and amateur drag performers,” a flyer for the event sponsored by the library reads. “All ages are welcome to sign up and show off their talent…”

Photos show several children offering money to a man dressed as a woman wearing a skirt, high heels and a crop top.

An activist with the SafeLibraries watchdog group highlighted the images on Twitter earlier this week, asking if it was appropriate for the American Library Association to be sponsoring events like these across the country.

Should kids 🧒 be giving money 💵 to drag queens 👸 dancing 💃 in public LIBRARIES 📚? Look 👀 at pics 📸. @ALALibrary is driving this across USA 🇺🇸 called #DragQueenStoryHour. #FundLibraries? When damage hits, contact me to find legal counsel. #moms #dads #parenting #alaac19 pic.twitter.com/SI88o6GBLo — Dan Kleinman (@SafeLibraries) June 10, 2019

Video footage taken at the event also shows children handing money to full-grown men performing erotic dances fit for a strip club.

Responses on Twitter skewered the event, with one librarian calling it “absolutely appalling.”

This is absolutley appalling. I am a librarian and a mother, and there is NO WAY I would let my children participate in anything like this. I don't know how people can think this is a normal activity, and in a library, no less!! — Mrs. Shuman (@MrsShuman1) June 10, 2019 Libraries are not the place for this! — KeepWhit&AlexRoyal (@jediliz) June 12, 2019 Day of the rope can't come soon enough. — Hilo_p (@TeamHelperJr) June 14, 2019 Peak Weimar right here bruh pic.twitter.com/kVi9qFgdEw — Napalm Gangster 🇵🇹 (@NapalmGangster) June 14, 2019 If my kid went there and they exposed him to that crap I’d want to burn the damn library to the ground. — Odins Eye (@OdinsEye5) June 12, 2019 F-ing pedophiles and retarded parents that should be put in asylums… not even jail — TOXIC Hash [🛡⚡🌮 🔑] (@btc_holder) June 14, 2019

One Twitter user pointed out a Facebook picture from last month showing library staff wearing a “Pride” shirt which says “Card-carrying member of the queerest library in the universe.”

When the library buys shirts like this….you know all objectivity is off the table. pic.twitter.com/rYUImUxnid — Tracy Shannon MassResistanceHouston (@ShannonTracy123) June 14, 2019

Stay tuned for coverage of the upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour to be held in Leander, Texas on June 15. Read more here:

