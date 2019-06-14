Shock Photos, Video: Kids Give Cash to Drag Queen "Performers" at Public Library

Photos and video taken at a public library in Iowa show children giving money to drag queens as they perform on stage.

The disturbing images come from an All Ages Drag Show event held at the Ames Public Library on April 6.

“Come to a free, family-friendly evening of music and dance by local professional and amateur drag performers,” a flyer for the event sponsored by the library reads. “All ages are welcome to sign up and show off their talent…”

Photos show several children offering money to a man dressed as a woman wearing a skirt, high heels and a crop top.

An activist with the SafeLibraries watchdog group highlighted the images on Twitter earlier this week, asking if it was appropriate for the American Library Association to be sponsoring events like these across the country.

Video footage taken at the event also shows children handing money to full-grown men performing erotic dances fit for a strip club.

Responses on Twitter skewered the event, with one librarian calling it “absolutely appalling.”

One Twitter user pointed out a Facebook picture from last month showing library staff wearing a “Pride” shirt which says “Card-carrying member of the queerest library in the universe.”

Stay tuned for coverage of the upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour to be held in Leander, Texas on June 15. Read more here:
ANTIFA VOWS TO DEFEND DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME AT TEXAS LIBRARYhttps://www.infowars.com/antifa-vows-to-defend-drag-queen-story-time-at-texas-library/

