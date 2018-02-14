Shock Poll Finds Democrats' "Blue Wave" Has Turned Into a Drought

A shock new poll has found that the much hyped “blue wave” set to sweep away Republicans in the 2018 mid-terms has turned into a drought.

For almost a year, Democrats have been bragging that the #Resistance will deliver a stunning blow to Donald Trump in November 2018.

They might want to consider putting the champagne on ice.

A new Morning Consult-Politico poll finds that 39 per cent of voters prefer a Republican candidate compared to 38 per cent of voters who prefer a Democratic candidate.

This marks the first time since April 2017 that Republicans are ahead of Democrats on a generic congressional ballot.

The poll also found that Donald Trump’s approval rating has improved and held steady at 47 per cent.

Democrats are beginning to panic that Trump’s focus on the tax cuts and positive economic figures is decimating their efforts to portray his administration as corrupt and illegitimate.

“In the last few weeks, Democrats turned their attention to other issues while Trump has continued to promote his economic policies, and Trump’s numbers have incrementally improved as a result,” warned Democratic SuperPAC Priorities USA.

The results of the Morning Consult-Politico poll closely track a Monmouth University poll taken in late January before Trump’s popular State of the Union speech which showed Democrats with only a negligible edge over Republicans.

Now that small lead has apparently disappeared entirely.

Blue wave? What blue wave?

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.