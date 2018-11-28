SHOCK POLL: Half Under 21 Think Obama Had ‘More Impact on America’ Than George Washington

Nearly half of young Americans think the country is more “racist” than other nations, while one in five millennials view the U.S. flag as a “sign of intolerance and hatred.”

FLAG, a civics education nonprofit, highlighted the startling state of anti-Americanism in younger generations through a recent survey of 1,078 Americans in coordination with the polling firm YouGov. The “State of American Patriotism Report,” released Tuesday, “starkly reveals that younger Americans (under 38 – Gen Z and Millennials) are becoming unmoored from the institutions, knowledge, and spirit traditionally associated with American patriotism.”

Some would argue they’ve becoming unmoored from reality.

The highlights:

Half of those surveyed believe the United States is sexist (50%) and racist (49%);

American exceptionalism is on the decline. 46% of younger Americans do not agree that “America is the greatest country in the world”;

