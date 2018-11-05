Shock Rasmussen Poll Puts Republicans One Point Ahead in Race For Congress

A shock new Rasmussen poll released on the eve of tomorrow’s election puts Republicans one point ahead in the race for Congress.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of Likely U.S. Voters finds that 46% would choose the Republican candidate if the elections for Congress were held today. Forty-five percent (45%) would vote for the Democrat. Three percent (3%) prefer some other candidate, and six percent (6%) remain undecided,” reports Rasmussen.

Republicans have gained 4 points on Democrats in comparison with the same poll taken a week ago.

Rasmussen also points out that Democrats are typically more vocal in telling pollsters who they will vote for, leading to the question, “Is it possible that another silent red wave is coming?”

The results are surprising because they contradict every single other poll which shows Democrats are likely to take the House.

According to the Real Clear Politics average, Dems are 7.3 points ahead, leading Republicans 49.7 to 42.4.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll has Democrats 8 points ahead, while a CNN poll has them leading Republicans by a whopping 13 points.

According to Nate Silver’s polling, this gives Dems an 87% or 7 in 8 chance of winning the House.

However, given that all the same polls were spectacularly wrong in 2016, nobody is taking anything for granted.

