Shock Report: Michelle Obama Drinks As Notre Dame Burns

Michelle Obama was sipping wine as she watched the Notre Dame cathedral fires from a Paris dinner cruise, paparazzi photos appear to show.

In one photo of the Ducasse sur Seine dinner attended by the former First Lady, smoke clouds and the church inferno appear to reflect off her wine glass as she looks on.

The river cruise, which sails the Seine River, was set to pass the historic cathedral, but the boat’s captain reportedly changed course when notified of the fire that evening, writes The Daily Mail.

TMZ also reported: “We’re told the boat’s captain ultimately made the decision to take a different route than planned for the cruise to avoid the Notre Dame fire… dinner was still served.”

An itinerary of the route taken by the Ducasse sur Seine dinner tour shows the cruise typically circles back to the Eiffel Tower boarding point near the cathedral.



Obama later tweeted about her visit to Paris.

“Being here in Paris tonight, my heart aches with the people of France,” Obama wrote, adding, “Yet I know that Notre Dame will soon awe us again.”

The photo was published in a UK Daily Mail article, which featured several photos from the celebrity news agency Backgrid. The article is archived, and the photo has also been saved.