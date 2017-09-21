Shock Survey: Less Than 1 Out Of Every 4 Republicans In Congress Support A Border Wall

It is time to flush the toilet in Washington D.C., because the professional politicians that we have been sending there just keep betraying us over and over again.

On Wednesday, I was absolutely stunned when I came across a brand new survey that was conducted by USA Today. They asked all of the members of Congress whether they support a border wall or not, and less than one out of every 4 Republicans said that they did. This is just another example of why the American people are so deeply frustrated with the Republican Party these days. Most Republicans are spineless jellyfish that have been compromising for so long that they don’t really stand for anything anymore.

If President Trump had not promised to build a wall, he never would have won the Republican nomination in 2016, and he sure wouldn’t be the president of the United States today. This is a point that Ann Coulter had made over and over again, and the fact that I strongly support building a wall is a big reason why she is supporting my campaign for Congress. Conservatives all over the country want a wall, and that is why it is so disturbing to hear that most Republicans in Congress do not support building one…

President Trump has been adamant that he needs Congress to approve funding to start building his border wall, but Republicans on Capitol Hill are far less adamant about supporting it. When asked by the USA TODAY Network whether they support the president’s initial $1.6 billion budget request to begin construction, only 69 of the 292 Republicans on Capitol Hill said “yes.” Among the rest, three Republicans said they oppose the money, several evaded a direct answer, and the rest simply refused to respond to the question. The USA TODAY Network asked the 534 members of the House and Senate whether they support the $1.6 billion down payment approved by the House and found fewer than 25% of Republicans willing to stand up for the plan.

Building a wall seems like such a no-brainer to me. For decades we have had an immigration policy that is all mixed up. We have made it exceedingly difficult to come in through the front door, but meanwhile we have been keeping the back door completely wide open.

Today, our system of legal immigration is a complete and total nightmare. It is extremely confusing, it is very expensive, and it takes way too long. I once helped someone through that process, and it was so convoluted that I could barely even understand it.

Meanwhile, we have kept the back door totally wide open and have allowed tens of millions of people to enter this country illegally. So we are actually discouraging good people from coming into our nation legally, and meanwhile we have rolled out the red carpet for criminals, gang members, drug dealers and those that would like to take advantage of the system.

As I discuss in my latest book entitled “Living A Life That Really Matters”, we need to make sure that everyone comes in through the front door. It has been proposed that we can use “technology” and other methods to secure our borders, and I would love to see something that actually works. But we do know that walls work, and we know that building a wall on the southern border would dramatically reduce illegal immigration and begin forcing people to come in through the front door.

I have previously written about the tremendous problems that illegal immigration is causing in communities all over the nation. If we would just secure our borders, we could start significantly reducing levels of human trafficking, violent crime and gang membership, and so I don’t know why anyone would want to be opposed to doing that.

Unfortunately, when USA Today approached Republican members of Congress about a wall, most of them didn’t even want to take a clear stance at all…

The overwhelming majority of congressional Republicans refused to take a stance on the wall funding when asked by USA TODAY. Most simply declined to participate in the survey or refused to even respond to queries. Many others offered general positions about the importance of securing the border and requiring employers to verify the immigration status of their workers.

It is time for the era of politically-correct career politicians to end.

If a Republican running for Congress will not solidly commit to building a border wall, that individual does not deserve your vote.

You guys know where I stand, and I’m not moving. I am committed to building the wall, and we need to elect others all over the nation that are also committed to building the wall. I hope that you will help us, and I hope that as many of you as possible will get involved in our campaigns all around the country.

Individually, there is very little that we can get done, but collectively we can make a massive difference.