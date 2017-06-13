Shock: Three Members of Russia Special Counsel Team Donated to Dems

Three members of the legal team hired by special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia overwhelmingly donated to Democrats, according to an analysis of Federal Election Commission records.

Mueller selected James Quarles, Jeannie Rhee, and Andrew Weissman to serve on the legal team investigating alleged collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia, according to reporting by CNN.

The three attorneys collectively made over $53,000 in political campaign contributions to Democrats since 1998, with over half of those donations coming from Quarles; Quarles was selected y Mueller from his old law firm, WilmerHale.

Quarles has donated nearly $33,000 to Democratic campaigns, including the presidential campaigns of Michael Dukakis, Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

In addition, he donated $10,000 to elected Democrats to the House and another $10,000 for the Senate, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

Quarles is also the only lawyer who donated to Republican candidates, including a $2,500 donation to Utah Representative Jason Chaffetz in 2015 and a $250 donation to then-Virginia Senator George Allen in 2005.

Jeannine Rhee, who also left the law firm WilmerHale, donated $2,700 to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016 for a total of $5,400. She also donated $7,300 to Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns.

Rhee’s ties to the Clintons run deep, having represented the Clinton Foundation in a racketeering lawsuit filed by Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch and Hillary Clinton herself in a lawsuit seeking access to her private email server.

Andrew Weissman, who led the Enron investigation, donated $2,300 to Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008 and $2,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 2006.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich lambasted Muller’s selections for his legal team, arguing the team is “full of bad people” who are “going after [President] Trump.”

“These are bad people,” he said in an interview on ABC News. “These are the people who are going to be after Trump. He did not hire a single Republican in the first wave.”

“We’re in a different world,” Gingrich added. “If you look at the intensity of where we are right now, whether it is someone holding up the bleeding head of the president or a New York play showing the assassination of the president, we’re in a period where if people think this is going to be a neutral, professional investigation, I think they’re delusional.”