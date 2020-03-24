Shock Video: 14 Inmates Escape From County Jail Amid Coronavirus Chaos

A man recording with his cell phone captured the moment 14 inmates escaped from the Yakima County jail in Washington State Monday.

Footage shows the men frantically running into the street after they were successfully able to breach the jail’s defenses and scale a fence in downtown Yakima, with some of the fugitives running right by the cameraman’s car.

Yakima police in Washington state are desperately searching for inmates who escaped from the county jail today. A person in a car recorded the moment the inmates climbed over the fence and ran away. pic.twitter.com/8rUaKKCwb1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 24, 2020

The Yakima Herald reports the men used a table to break down a jail door and escape:

About 7 p.m., a dozen inmates in the jail’s annex were able to use a table to break open an exterior fire door and climb a fence to the outside, according to a Department of Corrections news release.

So far, police have managed to nab eight out of the 14 inmates who escaped, some of whom were charged with assault and illegal weapon offenses.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s office is asking for public assistance to help nab the rest of the fugitives.

The incident coincidentally comes as many jails throughout the country have announced the release of hundreds of inmates in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

