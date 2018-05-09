Project Veritas has released undercover footage obtained from the American Federation of Teachers Michigan affiliate office in Lake City, which reveals that the union shielded a teacher form prosecution after accusations of sexual misconduct with a prepubescent girl.

We aren't trying to "dismantle unions," but we hope our investigative journalism leads to positive reform. Also, we don't need your permission to win. Nice rhetoric though, we're sure it does a lot to put kids first. https://t.co/q8Bncuuhmt — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 9, 2018