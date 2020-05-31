Shock Video: Antifa Sets Homeless Man's Mattress On Fire During Austin Riots

Image Credits: @gregreese/Twitter.

Shocking footage captured by the Infowars crew from Austin, Texas on Saturday night shows a group of Antifa thugs lighting a homeless man’s mattress on fire.

The footage shows the homeless man scramble to recover his mattress from the fire while he shouted, “I live here!”

“What are you doing?!” the homeless man cried. “I live here! What are you doing! What the fuck are you doing?!”

The incident occurred during the second night of rioting and looting by Antifa and other leftist elements in the name of bringing justice to George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.

RELATED: WATCH: RIOTERS CONTINUE VIOLENT RAMPAGE IN DOWNTOWN AUSTIN, TEXAS

Warning: Footage contains violence, graphic imagery, profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

