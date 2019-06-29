Shock Video: Antifa Violently Attacks & Robs Journalist — Portland Police Stand Down

Portland Antifa has been caught on video violently attacking Quillette editor Andy Ngo while police look on and do nothing.

Ngo explained Antifa’s coordinated attack in a livestream following the incident, which independent video confirmed.

Ngo also said Antifa stole his camera equipment during the assault, where he seen being beaten, maced, and doused in unknown liquid.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

“Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help,” he tweeted.

Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

Ngo said he was being taken to the hospital to treat his head wounds.

On way to hospital. Was beat on face and head multiple times in downtown in middle of street with fists and weapons. Suspects at large. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

Ngo was covering Rose City Antifa’s so-called “Community Self-Defense Against Proud Boy Attack,” ironic given they were the only group seen initiating violence.

Rose City Antifa’s website specifically mentions Ngo as a target in an article promoting their event.