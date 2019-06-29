Shock Video: Antifa Violently Attacks & Robs Journalist — Portland Police Stand Down

Image Credits: @JimmyRyan015/Twitter.

Portland Antifa has been caught on video violently attacking Quillette editor Andy Ngo while police look on and do nothing.

Ngo explained Antifa’s coordinated attack in a livestream following the incident, which independent video confirmed.

Ngo also said Antifa stole his camera equipment during the assault, where he seen being beaten, maced, and doused in unknown liquid.

“Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help,” he tweeted.

Ngo said he was being taken to the hospital to treat his head wounds.

Ngo was covering Rose City Antifa’s so-called “Community Self-Defense Against Proud Boy Attack,” ironic given they were the only group seen initiating violence.

Rose City Antifa’s website specifically mentions Ngo as a target in an article promoting their event.


