Shock Video: Bill Maher Openly Endorses Pedophilia As “Love”

Owen Benjamin joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the decades-old interview where Bill Maher, owner of Kid Love Productions, argues that a relationship between a 14-year-old and his teacher is just another acceptable, American love story.

In a more recent clip, Maher made a joke about the Covington Catholic School students who were involved in a massive scandal last week being raped by their priests.

Will liberals disavow this kind of disgusting rhetoric that fills MSM late-night shows? Don’t hold your breath.


