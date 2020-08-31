Shock Video: Black Man Randomly Knocks Out White Man With Brick

Horrific footage out of Baltimore shows a black man hurling a brick at the head of an unsuspecting white man on the street, knocking him unconscious.

The video, reportedly uploaded on Monday with the caption “white lives don’t matter”, shows the black man sneaking up behind the white man and bashing in his head with a brick, knocking him unconscious as he keels over in the sidewalk.

Just more race based violence against white people that we can all pretend isn’t happening pic.twitter.com/mmBGIU9KsB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 31, 2020

The man who uploaded this video to Instagram is @ traysavage_. He captions it “white lives don’t matter.” I don’t know if this scumbag is the guy who carried out the attack or if he just found the video. He’s a scumbag either way. pic.twitter.com/8T5erjyKRk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 31, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Instagram initially determined the violent hate crime video did not go against its Community Standards.

However, after some pushback, it appears the original uploader removed the video, but a screenshot of his captions is available.

The identity and condition of the victim remains unknown as of this writing.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, but the victim was no longer there.

“The incident is being investigated, unfortunately the victim left the scene prior to officers arrival and investigators have not been able to locate him,” Baltimore City Police spokesperson Nicole Monroe said. “Detectives have canvassed all of our area hospitals as well as, conducting a search history for assault calls in case the victim called police to another location.”

As we’ve reported, senseless crime has skyrocketed in the inner cities since the Black Lives Matter riots erupted over the death of George Floyd in May.

