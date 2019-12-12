Shock Video: Black Teens Pummel White Student Over Trump Hat

Startling footage has emerged from Florida showing a white middle school student being jumped by a group of black teen girls – all over a “Trump” baseball cap.

The footage shows a female student assault the boy as he’s sitting in a school bus seat, before at least 7 other girls join in.

The video was spread on social media Thursday by one of the boy’s parents, who claimed the 14-year-old’s support of the president sparked the November 21 incident.

“I am sitting in the hospital with my 14 year old kid because he was just jumped by 8 black kids on the school bus, I guess that’s what happens when a kid wears a #Trump hat to school,” the parent wrote on Twitter. “And who’s the violent ones again? Earlier today they poured milk all over his head.”

My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it's okay to release the video, 😡warning graphic 😡 keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable. pic.twitter.com/8oEz79K2xN — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 12, 2019

On Thursday, @AmericanDiaries claimed lawyers gave a green light to share the 21-second clip, of which the parent claims there is additional footage.

The boy attempted to phone 911 during the assault, but the girls broke his phone, according to screenshots released by his parent.

As you can see he called 911 at 4:00 at which time they busted his phone. He was dropped off at at home around 4:20 pic.twitter.com/ClIZpVrGGO — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 6, 2019

Attorney Foye Walker indicated he was representing the boy in the video, and that it occurred in the Hamilton County School District.

I am representing the victim in this video who is a student at Hamilton County, FL School District. This incident occurred on the school bus and is under investigation.https://t.co/POTpm4vu9K — Foye B Walker PA (@FoyeWalkerPA) December 12, 2019

It remains to be seen whether the female juveniles will be charged with engaging in a hate crime.



