Shock Video: BLM/Antifa Rioter Shoots Driver Trying To Pass Protest

Shocking video out of Utah shows a Black Lives Matter radical firing a pistol into an SUV attempting to get through the mob blocking the road.

The footage from an intersection in Provo shows the crowd of protesters swarming a white SUV that was trying to drive through the protest before two shots are heard.

The SUV suddenly accelerated, tossing several of the extremists aside as it zoomed across the intersection and sped away.

Filmed this while covering protests in Provo a few hours ago. Full story in the morning on @UniverseBYU pic.twitter.com/nUB6F3faTR — Lisi Merkley (@elisynkay) June 30, 2020

A slowed-down clip shows a BLM rioter covered in a green balaclava aiming a pistol at the driver from the passenger side and firing a shot into the vehicle.

Zoomed in and slowed down video clearly shows rioters pull a gun and shoot into the truck before it attempts to escape. Is this what #BlackLivesMatter is about? #DezNat pic.twitter.com/zN3DT3tHpy — H O S S DezNat News Man (@NiasDiad) June 30, 2020

Lt. Brian Taylor of the Provo Police Department stated that the driver, who is in his 60s, was shot. His current condition is unclear.

“We are looking for a suspect,” Taylor said Tuesday. “There are a number of videos that show a person on the street approaching this vehicle and discharging a couple of bullets into that car.”

“We don’t know what his intentions were. We don’t know what his involvement with the crowd was,” Taylor added. “We just know that he was there.”

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi made a statement defending the protest, but condemning the shooter, saying, “Criminal acts and violence such as we saw last night in Provo were anything but peaceful and are UNACCEPTABLE.”

The BLM and Antifa mob have been targeting motor vehicles more in recent weeks as the inner cities begin to push back against their violence and lawlessness.

Last week, an eerily similar incident occurred in Alamosa, Colorado, where a deranged leftist lawyer fired several rounds into the passenger side of a black SUV also just trying to pass protesters blocking the street.

And the week before that, BLM rioters were shattering motorists’ windows with crowbars and clubs on a highway in San Jose, California during one of their “demonstrations.”

It’s clear that the far-left have turned the cold civil war kinetic against anyone who doesn’t subscribe to their radical politics, and more shootings by these domestic terrorists will likely continue unless state leaders decide to enforce the law against them instead of business owners protesting coronavirus lockdowns.

