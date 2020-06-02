Shock Video: Captured Looter Begs For Life as Shop Owner Holds Him At Gunpoint

An angry business owner holds a Black Lives Matter protester at gunpoint accusing him of breaking his shop’s windows, in an insane video from Monday night’s riots.

In the seconds-long clip, a masked looter is laid belly down on the sidewalk as a hostile shop owner trains a rifle on him.

“You robbed my store?!” the man yells at the looter laying on the floor, who replies, “No!” as cartons of cigarettes are scattered around him.

“You think I’m playing with you?!” the shop owner yells, pointing the rifle at the looter who pleads with the man not to shoot him.

It’s unclear what happened in the aftermath of the clip, or which city it was filmed in.

The footage is merely one instance of how business owners have been forced to take matters into their own hands as protests over the killing of George Floyd morphed into riots.

Is the United States on the Brink of Another Civil War?

